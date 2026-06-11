A new MP Mykola Davydiuk was sworn in to the Verkhovna Rada

Political scientist Mykola Davydiuk took the oath of office as an MP on June 11. He will join the “Voice” faction.

This became known from the broadcast of the parliament session.

Davydiuk ran for parliament in the 2019 snap elections on the “Voice” party list in a nationwide multi-mandate district.

After the Verkhovna Rada, at the end of May, deprived MP Volodymyr Tsabal of his mandate on a second attempt, Davydiuk was recognized as the elected MP in his place.

What is known about Davidyuk?

Mykola Davydiuk is a well-known Ukrainian political scientist and analyst. He received his higher education from the M. P. Dragomanov Ukrainian State University, majoring in Spanish language and foreign literature, and also completed an internship at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. He began his political career in the local elections in Kyiv in 2006.

Since 2013, Davydiuk has been a certified OSCE observer and has participated in election monitoring in Georgia, Spain, and Kyrgyzstan. In 2019, he co-founded the socio-political movement "Act with Us" with Mustafa Nayem.

Davydiuk is the author of the study "How Putinʼs Propaganda Works". Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he has been actively involved in volunteer activities.

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