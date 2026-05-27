On the second attempt, the Verkhovna Rada deprived the MP Tsabal of his mandate

On the second attempt, the Verkhovna Rada took away the mandate from the MP Volodymyr Tsabal from “Voice” party.

This became known from the broadcast of the meeting.

257 parliamentarians voted for the decision. Tsabal himself wrote the statement back in April, and the first vote was held on May 12, then the MPs lacked the votes.

Tsabalʼs place in the faction should be taken by the next candidate on the “Voice” party list, which is political scientist Mykola Davidyuk.

Who is Volodymyr Tsabal?

In 2005, Volodymyr Tsabal worked as a data analysis specialist at “Tetra Pak Ukraine”, a subsidiary of the transnational company “Tetra Pak”.

In 2006-2007, he was a business analyst at “Nestle Ukraine” LLC, and in 2007, at “Nestle Hellas SA” in Athens (Greece). In the same year, he was the team leader at Nestle Bulgaria in Sofia.

Economist, data analyst, business analyst. From 2008 to 2019, he was an associate partner at the consulting company “McKinsey & Company”.

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