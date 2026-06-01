CEC recognized political scientist Davydiuk as the elected MP from “Voice” instead of Tsabal, who resigned his mandate

The Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized political scientist Mykola Davydiuk as an elected MP of Ukraine from the “Voice” party, replacing Volodymyr Tsabal, who resigned his mandate early.

This is reported by CEC.

The decision was made after the Commission received a document from the Verkhovna Rada on the dismissal of Volodymyr Tsabal. He was elected to parliament in the 2019 snap elections on the list of the “Voice” party in a nationwide multi-mandate district.

After reviewing the documents, CEC recognized the next candidate from the party list as elected — Mykola Davydiuk, who was number 27 on the electoral list.

Davydiuk must submit the necessary documents for registration as a peopleʼs deputy within 20 days. After that, CEC will make a final decision on his registration.

Back in April of this year, Tsabal wrote a statement to resign, but then there were not enough votes from deputies. Already on May 27, the decision was supported by 257 votes in favor.

Mykola Davydiuk is a well-known Ukrainian political scientist and analyst. He interned at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. He is the author of the study “How Putin’s Propaganda Works”. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he has been actively involved in volunteer activities.

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