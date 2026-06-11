Reuters: Kuibyshev refinery in Samara, Russia, halts operations after drone attack

The Kuibyshev Oil Refinery, located in the Russian city of Samara, stopped oil processing after a Ukrainian drone attack on the night of June 10.

Reuters reports this, citing two industry sources.

According to the agency, the strike damaged two main primary oil refining facilities, which caught fire and are now out of service. Each of them has a capacity of approximately 73 000 barrels per day, or about 10 000 tons of crude per day.

The Kuibyshev refinery is located approximately 900 km from the Ukrainian border. In 2024, this plant processed 4.7 million tons of oil. During this period, the enterprise produced about 800 000 tons of gasoline, 1.4 million tons of diesel fuel, and 1.3 million tons of fuel oil.

In addition, the Kuibyshev refinery belongs to “Rosneft Samara” oil refining complex, as do the Syzran and Novokuibyshev refineries. The former has been out of service since a drone attack in late May, and the latter has been operating at reduced capacity since April 18.