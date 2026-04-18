Ukrainian military targets four Russian oil refining facilities

Ukrainian military targets four oil refining facilities on Russian territory, and also strikes at Russian repair units.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

These are the Novokuybyshevsk and Syzran refineries in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, the Vysotsk “Lukoil-2” oil loading terminal in the Leningrad region, and the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station in the Krasnodar region.

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Ukrainian units also hit several Russian fuel and lubricant storage sites in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Mariupol.

In addition, the military attacked Russian repair units in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region and Zaporizhzhia region.

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