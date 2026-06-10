The US has approved a bill to combat foreign components in the Iranian “Shaheds”

The US House of Representatives has approved a bill designed to block Iranʼs access to American and Western technology used in the production of Shahed drones.

This is stated on the Congress website.

The bill obliges the US Department of Commerce, the State Department, and the Pentagon to identify and block the transmission channels of microchips, GPS modules, microcontrollers, and other components that enter Iranʼs drone production program despite sanctions.

The State Department should coordinate with allies to strengthen export controls, and the Pentagon should prepare proposals to limit Iranʼs access to drone software and equipment.

The bill still needs to be approved by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump before it can become law. After that, the Commerce Department will have 60 days to submit its strategy for addressing the problem.

The State Department must do this within 90 days, and the Department of Defense must develop options for action within 30 days and inform Congress about them within 45 days.

The bill also stipulates that the United States will strengthen cooperation with allies to prevent technology exports through third countries and intermediary companies.

During the debate on the bill, Democratic Congressman Ami Bera emphasized that since the start of the full-scale war, Iran has transferred thousands of Shahed drones to Russia, which are used to strike Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian objects.

Foreign components have been repeatedly found in Iranian Shahed drones that Russia is launching over Ukraine. In particular, during the massive strike on Ukraine on the night of October 5, 2025, Russia used 549 drones and missiles that contained 102 785 foreign-made components.

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