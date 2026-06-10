Ukrainian military strikes Russian military plant in Cheboksary and tanker of Russian shadow fleet

Ukrainian military again struck a military plant in Cheboksary (Russia) with a “Flamingo” missile. Our units also targeted a tanker of the Russian shadow fleet.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky and the General Staff.

Zelensky also spoke about the strike on the Kuibyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region. The distance from the front line is more than 900 km. In addition, the Ukrainian military struck two oil infrastructure facilities in the Vladimir region at a distance of 700 km.

The VNDIR-Progress enterprise in Cheboksary produces military components for the “Shahed” and “Iskander-M” and “Kaliber” missiles. In particular, receivers and antennas for the GLONASS, GPS, and “Galileo” satellite systems.

In addition, Ukraine hit the Russian shadow fleet tanker West Horizon in the Black Sea. The stern of the vessel was damaged. It is this part that affects the forward and backward movement of the vessel, as well as maneuvering.

The General Staff also reported on the attack on the ammunition and explosives arsenal in the village of Velika Izhora (Leningrad region, Russia). 18 above-ground storage facilities and three open sites were destroyed.

The Ukrainian military has already struck a plant in Cheboksary with drones and an FP-5 “Flamingo” missile on May 5. Our units have also already attacked the Kuibyshevsk refinery.

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