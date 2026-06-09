Germany to allocate another €300 million for Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

Germany will contribute €300 million to the Czech initiative — enough to purchase approximately 50 000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a meeting with his Czech counterpart Jaromir Zuna, Ceske Noviny reports.

Pistorius called the Czech initiative an important tool for supporting Ukraine and thanked Prague for continuing this project. Zuna called Germany a strategic partner of the Czech Republic in the field of defense and security and noted its great responsibility for the defense of Europe.

Germany is the largest foreign donor to the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine, which last year allocated a total of one billion euros.

According to the Czech Ministry of Defense, contracts have already been signed for the supply of almost a million ammunition to Ukraine this year.

What is known about the Czech initiative?

In February 2024, the Czech Republic reported that it had found a way to obtain 800,000 shells for Ukraine, but they would have to be bought back. The country called on allies to contribute money to the initiative, which was supported by Canada, Finland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, and others.

Already in March, the Czech Foreign Ministry reported that the number of shells under the initiative could be more — from 1.5 million. The Czech Republic contracted the first 180 thousand ammunition in mid-April.

In late May 2026, Czech President Petr Pavel reported that the number of countries participating in the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine had halved since Andrej Babis became Czech Prime Minister. According to him, the initiative continues to operate, but only nine countries are contributing to it, which raises concerns about the future of the project.

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