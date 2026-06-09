Tusk reacted to Zelenskyʼs meeting with E3 leaders: Poland will not recognize decisions on the future of Ukraine made without its participation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Warsaw would not consider any decisions regarding the future of Ukraine binding on it if they were made without Polandʼs participation.

Tusk made this statement after the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the leaders of the E3 countries in London — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron on June 7.

According to Tusk, he discussed the results of the London meeting with Merz and emphasized that Poland is an "absolutely necessary link" for serious conversations about the future of Ukraine and the region.

"I said that from Polandʼs point of view, any agreements in which Poland does not participate will not be respected by us, that is, they will not be binding on us," Tusk emphasized.

The Polish Prime Minister also said that he had spoken to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was generally "not thrilled" with the existence of the E3 format.

In this regard, Tusk announced that a meeting in the "five" format would take place in the coming days — the leaders of Britain, France and Germany would be joined by representatives of Poland and Italy.

"The problem is that when there is a ʼtroikaʼ, we are angry, and the Italians are angry. When there is a ʼfiveʼ, the Spanish say: ʼWait, we are also a big European country.ʼ When we gather as ʼ27ʼ, that is, in this usual format of the European Union, then, of course, it is very difficult to reach any quick decision, because unanimity is needed there," Tusk explained.

At the same time, he called for caution regarding ideas for a quick dialogue with Putin regarding the war in Ukraine and emphasized that despite the problems that arise, "when it comes to the war with Russia, we are all on the same side".

"It should be quite clear that no one in Europe will act as an arbitrator between Russia and Ukraine. In this war, we are on the side of Ukraine. Ukraine cannot lose this war, and Russia cannot win it," the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.