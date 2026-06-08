Leaders of Britain, Ukraine, France and Germany agreed on the main conditions for peace between Ukraine and Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz agreed on the main conditions for peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation during a meeting in London.

This is stated in a joint statement on the British government website.

In particular, among the conditions is an immediate and complete ceasefire. The starting point of the negotiations was the current front line. The leaders also stated that internationally recognized borders cannot be changed by force, and Ukraine has the right to independently choose security alliances.

In addition, the partners confirmed that Ukraine needs to be provided with reliable legal security guarantees after the end of the war, in particular, by deploying a multinational military force.

According to Zelensky, Macron, Mertz, and Starmer, frozen Russian assets should be kept until the end of the war and until Russia compensates for the damages it caused to Ukraine.

In addition, the leaders agreed that future decisions in any peace agreement related to the EU and NATO should be made only with the consent of the EU and NATO member states.

The politicians also discussed how to use the upcoming G7 summit in Evian, the next meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, and the NATO summit in Ankara to further support Ukraine based on its priority needs.

Starmer, Macron, and Merz met with Zelensky on June 7.

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