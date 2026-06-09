The number of Azerbaijanis killed in the attack on a ship in the Azov Sea has increased

The number of Azerbaijani citizens who died in a ship strike in the Azov Sea on June 5 has increased — two more bodies were found during search and rescue operations.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

These are Gismet Aliyev (born 1969) and Fuad Orujev (born 1981). According to the Foreign Ministry, the 19 crew members will return to Azerbaijan on June 9.

The statement added that they expect the bodies to be repatriated in the near future.

On June 5, the Foreign Ministry reported that five Azerbaijani citizens were killed and three others were injured during an attack on ships in the Azov Sea. There were 25 Azerbaijani citizens on board the ships. The ministry also emphasized that the ships do not belong to Azerbaijan.

On the night of June 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraineʼs unmanned systems struck five Russian vessels in the ports of Mariupol, Berdyansk, and in the coastal waters of the occupied territories. These were cargo ships and tankers on which the Russians were illegally transporting grain, fuel, and military cargo from the occupied territories.

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