The UAV Forces attacked five Russian ships in the occupied territories overnight. They were illegally transporting grain, fuel, and military cargo

On the night of June 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraineʼs UAV Forces struck five Russian ships at once in the ports of Mariupol, Berdyansk, and in the coastal waters of the occupied territories.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert “Madyar” Brovdi.

The military of 1 separate UAV Forces center trained on Russian ships.

These are cargo ships and tankers that the Russians used to illegally transport grain, fuel, and military cargo from the occupied territories. The ships were sailing with their names painted over and their radars turned off.