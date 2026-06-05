Five Azerbaijani citizens killed in ship attack in the Azov Sea

Five Azerbaijani citizens were killed and three others were injured during an attack on ships in the Azov Sea.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The injured are in a hospital in the Russian city of Yeysk. Employees of the Azerbaijani embassy in Russia have arrived at the scene.

The statement added that on the night of June 5, two foreign vessels in the Taganrog Bay were attacked — there were 25 Azerbaijani citizens on board.

The department also emphasized that the vessels do not belong to Azerbaijan.

On the night of June 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraineʼs unmanned systems struck five Russian vessels in the ports of Mariupol, Berdyansk, and in the coastal waters of the occupied territories. These were cargo ships and tankers on which the Russians were illegally transporting grain, fuel, and military cargo from the occupied territories.

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