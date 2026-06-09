Ukraine signed a “Drone Deal” with Latvia and a declaration on defense cooperation with Estonia

President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting the capital of Estonia on June 9, where the Ukraine — Nordic and Baltic countries summit took place. He signed two important agreements with Latvia and Estonia.

Zelensky signed a Drone Deal with the new Prime Minister of Latvia Andris Kulbergs. This agreement provides for the joint development and production of drones, missiles, electronic warfare systems, and other defense technologies.

This is the sixth agreement in this format that Ukraine has concluded with partners. Previously, it was done with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Lithuania, and in April, work began on the “Drone Deal” with the Netherlands.

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On the same day, the President of Ukraine and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal signed a Joint Declaration on Strengthening Cooperation in the Field of Security and Defense.

This concerns the exchange of experience, cooperation in the defense industry and air defense, in particular, the joint development of missile defense in Europe.

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The countries continue to work on the “Drone Deal” — its draft is already being considered by the Estonian side.

Also at the meeting, President Zelensky awarded the Estonian Prime Minister the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 2nd degree, one of the highest state awards of Ukraine. The President thanked Estonia for its contributions to the PURL program and noted that Ukraine looks forward to further support.

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