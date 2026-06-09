The Verkhovna Rada approved the “OLX tax”. What does it mean?

The Verkhovna Rada passed the law on income from digital platforms, which became known as the "OLX tax", in its second reading. 241 MPs voted in favor.

This became known from the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada channel.

The law will require digital platforms (including marketplaces, taxi or delivery services) to exchange reports with tax authorities. Its goal is to bring out sellers who do not pay taxes. The authorities expect additional revenue to the budget — about UAH 14 billion annually.

From January 1, 2027, platforms will automatically start charging a single tax at a rate of 10%. It was introduced to replace the current 23%. Military duty will not be paid on these revenues.

Taxes will not be charged if the platform generates less than €2 000 in profit per year. Ordinary citizens selling used items are not subject to the law. Its purpose is to tax businesses. Citizens do not need to file declarations or open special accounts. The platform itself acts as a tax agent — it calculates and withholds the tax.

The Tax Service of Ukraine will automatically exchange data on residentsʼ income on digital platforms with other countries annually. Full data exchange will start in 2028 (for the reporting year 2027).

The bill was needed to implement the memorandum with IMF and the EU, harmonize Ukrainian legislation with European legislation, and receive new cash tranches. Babel wrote more about this and the quarrels between the government and parliament over taxes here.

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