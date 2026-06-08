In Hungary, MPs cut their salaries — unanimously

The Hungarian National Assembly has backed a proposal to cut MPsʼ salaries and state support for political parties. 189 MPs voted in favor, none voted against or abstained. Ten members of parliament did not vote.

This is reported by the Hungarian media outlet Telex.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar promised to do this after winning the elections. Under the old rules, the salary of parliamentarians was three times higher than the national average, but now it is only 1.8 times. Instead of 2 182 488 forints ($5 300), MPs will receive 1 309 493 forints ($3 200).