Yemeni Houthis declare Red Sea blockade — for Israel

The Iran-backed Yemeni group Ansar Allah, known as the Houthis, has announced a blockade of shipping in the Red Sea for Israeli ships.

The Houthis announced this on their social media.

The Houthis will consider any Israeli ship passing through the Red Sea a military target and will attack it. They have also stated that they reserve the right to respond with escalation to any escalation in other conflicts in the region involving Israel, the US and Iran: in Palestine (particularly the Gaza Strip), Iraq and Lebanon.