Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Knyazev sentenced to 5 years in prison in record bribery case — he made a deal with investigators

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has approved a plea agreement with the former head of the Supreme Court and sentenced him to five years in prison with confiscation of property. Law enforcement officials are not specifying the name, but from the details of the case it is clear that this is Vsevolod Knyazev.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

Knyazev was caught in May 2023 receiving a particularly large bribe — $2.7 million. At a closed-door hearing on June 8, he fully admitted his guilt, agreed to testify against his accomplices, and receive a real sentence.

In addition to five years in prison, he received the following punishments:

a ban on holding positions in judicial and law enforcement bodies for the next three years;

confiscation of an apartment and house;

confiscation of over $200 000 of personal money;

special confiscation of $1 248 700 (money from bribes).

In addition, he will direct $1 104 600 to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the "Come Back Alive" fund. The SAPO adds that thanks to the agreement, the state budget of Ukraine has been replenished by $2 554 300 — more than UAH 113 million.

According to Babel, Knyazev agreed to the deal by giving prosecutors the names of judges who had recently been indicted. He also named a number of other suspects who are not being made public.

According to sources close to Knyazev, he agreed to cooperate because "he did not expect a fair decision in the criminal case".