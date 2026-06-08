Ukrainian interceptor drones have learned to autonomously shoot down “Shaheds”. How it works

Brave1 participant created technology that automates 95% of the entire interception process — from launching a drone to destroying Russian “Shaheds”.

This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The technology works like this: the operator sees the movement of targets in real time, selects one of them and gives the command to attack. The system then independently guides the drone to the target, autonomously recognizing and targeting the “Shahed”.

"Autonomy is one of the key areas of development of modern air defense. Such technologies make it possible to respond faster to massive attacks and more effectively protect Ukrainian cities," Fedorov emphasized.