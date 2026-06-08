Ukraine received the seventh tranche of €2.8 billion under the Ukraine Facility program

On June 8, Ukraine received the seventh tranche of financing from the European Union, totaling €2.8 billion, under the Ukraine Facility program.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Taking into account the repayment of previously provided advance funding, the state budget actually received €2.6 billion. The funds will be used to finance priority state budget expenditures, in particular social and humanitarian needs.

At the same time, the total amount of financing under the Ukraine Facility program has already exceeded €29.4 billion.

Financial support under the Ukraine Facility is tied to the "Blueprint for Ukraine" — a program of reforms, recovery and modernization of the country on the path to EU accession. According to Svyrydenko, Ukraine has now fulfilled 11 indicators of the Plan, covering reforms in the areas of public administration, economic policy, energy, digitalization and the rule of law.

In addition, Ukraine has fulfilled a number of conditions for the next stages of financing ahead of schedule and will, for the first time, receive additional compensation for the early implementation of reform commitments.

The Prime Minister added that as of the end of May this year, Ukraine had implemented 86 measures of the Plan, and another 65 are at various stages of implementation.

The Ukraine Facility is a financial programme of the European Union aimed at supporting Ukraine in the period from 2024 to 2027. Its aim is to contribute to the recovery, reconstruction, modernization and integration of Ukraine into the EU.

The total amount of financing is up to €50 billion, of which €33 billion is provided in the form of concessional loans and €17 billion in the form of grants.

Ukraine received the previous, sixth tranche in December 2025. Then the EU allocated about €2.3 billion.

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