Police detain Russian agent who was preparing to assassinate a GUR official for $100 000

The National Police of Ukraine detained an agent of Russian special services who was preparing an assassination attempt on one of the leaders of the GUR unit. The agent was promised $100 000 for this, of which $10 000 was transferred in advance.

This was reported to the police.

The agent turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of Kyiv, who had previously been convicted of theft. Law enforcement officers opened a case on the fact of deliberate assassination for selfish motives. The man faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

The detainee studied in detail the officialʼs route, his daily schedule, place of residence, car, and surrounding infrastructure. After collecting the necessary information, the suspect was going to kill the GUR official with an FPV drone, so he was looking for someone who could fly the drones.

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However, detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department, the Criminal Police, and investigators detained the agent. During a search of his residence, police seized mobile phones, a GPS tracker, a car, and other evidence.

In March, law enforcement officers detained a Russian agent who wanted to kill the commander of the Third Army Corps Andriy Biletsky. According to the investigation, the agent turned out to be a UAV operator from another brigade in the Kharkiv region.

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