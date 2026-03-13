SBU detained an agent who was preparing an assassination attempt on the commander of the Third Army Corps Biletsky

SBU prevented an attempt by the Russians to eliminate the commander of the Third Army Corps Andriy Biletsky.

This is stated in a statement from the special services.

Law enforcement officers detained a Russian agent who was trying to provide the Russians with information about the generalʼs time and place of arrival in order to adjust the strike. He turned out to be a UAV operator from another brigade in the Kharkiv region.

According to the investigation, he was recruited through his ex-wife, who lives in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region and works for the Russian Federation. The agent also intended to provide the coordinates of his brigadeʼs headquarters and training center.

To gather intelligence, the agent used his access to official information, and also tried to covertly ask for "classified" information from his colleagues.

The agent was detained at the garrison and reported on suspicion of treason — he faces life imprisonment.

