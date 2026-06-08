Russians attacked Ukraine with 155 drones. How many did air defense shoot down

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 155 drones, the consequences of the attacks in Odesa, Konotop, and Kharkiv are known.

This was reported by the Air Force.

On the night of June 8, the Russians attacked Ukraine with “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, “Banderol” drones, and “Parody”-type imitators from Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 124 targets in the north, south, and east of the country. 20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations, as well as downed UAVs falling in six locations.

In particular, three people who were waiting for transport at a bus stop were injured by Russian attacks in Odesa. They were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

In Kharkiv, the Russians struck the “Ukrposhta” hub at night — the building was partially destroyed, no injuries were reported. A fire broke out on an area of 1 000 m².

In the Sumy region, the Russian army attacked residential buildings in Konotop this morning. Three people were injured in one of the five-story buildings, they are already in the hospital. At least one more person is being searched for under the rubble.

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