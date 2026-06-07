In Armenia, Prime Minister Pashinyanʼs ruling party — “Civil Contract” — is leading in the parliamentary elections

In Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyanʼs ruling party “Civil Contract” is leading in the parliamentary elections.

This is reported by the Armenian news agency News.am.

According to exit polls cited by News.am, Pashinyanʼs party already has 32.7% of the vote. In second place is the pro-Russian Strong Armenia bloc of businessman Samvel Karapetyan with 29%.

The next place is occupied by the "Armenia" bloc of ex-president Robert Kocharyan, which receives 13.2% of support. Also overcoming the passing barrier are the parties "Prosperous Armenia" with 6.1% of the vote and "Wings of Unity" — 4.6%.

Together, all four opposition forces are gaining 52.9% of the vote, which could potentially help them claim a majority in parliament.

The Central Election Commission of Armenia is to announce the official voting results after the counting of all ballots is completed.