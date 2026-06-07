Early parliamentary elections have begun in Kosovo — the third in a year and a half

Early parliamentary elections began in partially recognized Kosovo on June 7. This is the third parliamentary vote in less than a year and a half amid a political crisis in the country.

This is reported by the local news portal KOHA.

2 550 polling stations have opened across the country. More than two million citizens are eligible to vote. As of 09:00 local time, turnout was almost 3%, which is higher than in the previous elections in December 2025.

The Democratic Party of Kosovoʼs candidate for prime minister Bedri Hamza urged citizens to come to the polls and stressed that the current elections will determine the countryʼs course for the next four years.

The elections come after several political crises and failed attempts to form a stable government. Earlier, Kosovoʼs parliament failed to elect a president, leading to the dissolution of the legislature and the calling of new elections.

The results of the vote will determine whether the country can overcome a long political deadlock and form a functioning government. Voting will end at 7 PM local time.