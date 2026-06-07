Early parliamentary elections have begun in Kosovo — the third in a year and a half

Early parliamentary elections began in partially recognized Kosovo on June 7. This is the third parliamentary vote in less than a year and a half amid a political crisis in the country.
This is reported by the local news portal KOHA.
2 550 polling stations have opened across the country. More than two million citizens are eligible to vote. As of 09:00 local time, turnout was almost 3%, which is higher than in the previous elections in December 2025.
The Democratic Party of Kosovoʼs candidate for prime minister Bedri Hamza urged citizens to come to the polls and stressed that the current elections will determine the countryʼs course for the next four years.
The elections come after several political crises and failed attempts to form a stable government. Earlier, Kosovoʼs parliament failed to elect a president, leading to the dissolution of the legislature and the calling of new elections.
The results of the vote will determine whether the country can overcome a long political deadlock and form a functioning government. Voting will end at 7 PM local time.
What is known about Kosovo?
Kosovo is a partially recognized state inhabited by Albanians. Previously, Kosovo was an autonomy within Serbia, but in 1991 the district declared independence and held a referendum. The authorities of the then Yugoslavia introduced security forces into the territory of Kosovo.
At first it was a special operation, but in 1998 ethnic cleansing began in the region — the Serbs destroyed Albanians. Because of this, in 1999 NATO bombed major Serbian cities, including the capital Belgrade. After that, troops were withdrawn from Kosovo, and the region came under the control of UN peacekeepers.
In February 2008, the Kosovo parliament unilaterally declared independence again, but Serbia considers the region its territory. De facto, the region is not controlled by Belgrade and is not subordinate to Serbia.
The country has been recognized by almost 100 countries around the world. Serbia does not recognize Kosovoʼs independence, as does Ukraine (although in 2024 Kosovo transferred mortar shells, trucks and armored vehicles to Ukraine). Five EU member states (Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Spain) also do not recognize Kosovoʼs independence.
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