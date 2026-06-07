The IAEA mission to visit Chornobyl zone after Russian strike on spent nuclear fuel storage facility with “Geran-2” drone (UPD)

Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit the Central Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility, located in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, which was attacked by the Russians with a “Geran-2” drone last night.

This is stated in the IAEA statement.

The impact caused significant damage to the fuel reception building on the site: the facade, windows and doors were damaged, as well as nearby buildings. At the same time, the radiation level on the site remains within established limits.

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the incident was deeply concerning because it occurred in a storage facility that stores large amounts of nuclear materials, located in a storage facility just a few meters from the attacked building.

"Attacks on nuclear facilities are completely unacceptable and directly contradict the key principles of nuclear security, including the 7 indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and protection during armed conflict," Grossi added.

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UPD (15:48): The Russians used a Geran-2 drone to strike a nuclear fuel storage facility near the Chornobyl NPP at 02:05 on June 7: elements of the drone were found by law enforcement officers at the scene of the attack. SBU has opened a case of war crime.

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The attack on the spent nuclear fuel storage facility occurred on the night of June 7. The drone hit the storage site and partially destroyed the container reception building (it did not store spent nuclear fuel). A fire broke out, which was extinguished.

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