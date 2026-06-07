SOF attacked an oil depot and terminal in Crimea at night

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) attacked an oil depot and terminal in Crimea on the night of June 7.

This was reported by the press service of SOF.

In particular, the Semikolodezyanskaya oil depot in the village of Yedy-Kuyu (Russians call it Lenino) was hit. Russian troops use it for storing and transshipment of fuel.

This oil depot has 9 tanks with capacities ranging from 700 to 3 000 cubic meters. Tankers are loaded there and transported through Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine for the needs of Russian troops.

SOF also struck the sea oil terminal in Feodosia. The facility has 7 fuel tanks with a capacity of 10 000 and 20 000 cubic meters. At this terminal, oil and fuel are transferred from railway tanks to ships. The Russians use it to supply fuel to Crimea and have reserves in case of emergencies.

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