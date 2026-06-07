Parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on June 7. Because of them, the countryʼs relations with Russia have already deteriorated.

This is reported by the Armenian service of Radio Liberty.

Polling stations across the country, totaling more than 2 000, opened at 08:00 local time. Voting will continue until 20:00, with preliminary results expected after midnight. 2.5 million citizens are eligible to vote.

18 political forces are competing for a seat in parliament: 16 parties and two electoral blocs. For the former, the threshold is 4%, for the latter — 8%. In total, there must be at least 101 deputies and three political parties in parliament.