Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson region, and Dnipropetrovsk region — there are casualties

The Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson region, and Dnipropetrovsk region during the day — there were casualties, buildings and cars were damaged.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russians hit the roof of a supermarket, injuring three people (including a father and his 10-year-old son). An apartment in the building opposite also caught fire. At least eight apartment buildings were damaged.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Seven people were injured in Kherson, Komyshany, and Bilozerka in the Kherson region. Private homes, apartment buildings, and cars were damaged.

Six people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Houses, cars, and a business were also damaged.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.