On June 5, the Russian army lost 1 380 soldiers and hundreds of units of military equipment at the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

In particular, the Russians lost three tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 82 artillery systems, five multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, nine ground robotic complexes, 2 046 UAVs, 358 units of automotive equipment, and three units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 4, 2026: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 55 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. There are also a large number of people who are considered missing.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky stated that as of February 4, 2026, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of early May 2026, the BBC and the Russian media outlet Mediazona have collected the names of 216 205 Russian military dead. With confirmed losses in just the two Russian regions with the highest number of military deaths — Bashkortostan and Tatarstan — the total now exceeds all Soviet losses during the 10-year war in Afghanistan.

And the head of the British intelligence service GCHQ Anne Kist-Butler reported on May 27 that almost 500 000 Russian soldiers had died in the war in Ukraine.

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