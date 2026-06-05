Ukrainian military attacked Russian UAV control points and other targets

Ukrainian military attacked Russian targets. Command posts, Russian army deployment areas, and drone control points were hit.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, Ukrainian units struck a command post of Russian troops in the Kamyanske area of the Zaporizhzhia region and a command and observation post of the occupiers near Soledar in the Donetsk region.

Our military also attacked Russian drone control points in the Komar and Voskresenka districts of the Donetsk region, as well as Konovalova and Yablukove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, the locations of Russian military deployments in the areas of Mariupol, Shevchenko, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk region, Promyen in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Zhuravlevka in the Belgorod region of Russia were hit.

The General Staff also confirmed damage to three oil tanks, which the Ukrainian military struck on May 30. The tanks are located on the territory of the Feodosia marine oil terminal in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The General Staff also clarified the results of the strike on the “Lazarevo” linear production and dispatching station in the Kirov region of Russia on May 31 — four oil tanks and a pumping station were destroyed.

On the night of June 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraineʼs UAV Forces struck five Russian ships at once in the ports of Mariupol, Berdyansk, and in the coastal waters of the occupied territories.

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