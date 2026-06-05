Ukraine simplifies entry mechanism for young people who want to return from temporarily occupied territories

The government is simplifying the mechanism for entering Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories or from Russia for young people born after August 24, 1991.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

This project is experimental and will run for a year. Young people will be able to obtain an identity card, which is necessary for returning to Ukraine, through designated diplomatic missions abroad.

The document can be issued using data from the State Register, and if the information is missing, confirmation from close relatives, including via video call, will be sufficient.

"This decision covers people who, due to the occupation, found themselves without valid Ukrainian documents and have actually lost the opportunity to legally return to Ukraine," Svyrydenko added.

Abroad, this service will be free of charge, and it can be issued in Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and other countries designated by Ukraine. If the child is under 16 years old, the application must be submitted by parents or legal representatives.

Since March, 10 boys and girls aged 18-19 have been returned from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

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