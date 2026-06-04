10 boys and girls returned from Russia and temporarily occupied territories

Since March, 10 boys and girls aged 18-19 have been returned from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

According to him, all of them are already in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Lubinets said that among the returnees is a boy who was 14 years old at the beginning of the occupation. His sister left for Odesa, but he stayed with his parents, who were caring for his seriously ill grandmother. Later, the young man decided to leave. He now lives in Odesa with his sister.

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The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian Childrenʼs Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

Ukraine has officially confirmed that Russia has abducted nearly 19 500 Ukrainian children. Russia itself says it has taken 744 000 children. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus is involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.