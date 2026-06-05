The US has passed a bill on aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill on financial assistance to Ukraine and sanctions against the Russian economy.

AP News writes about this.

The legislation, introduced by Democrat Gregor Mixom, includes more than $1 billion in security assistance and recovery funds, as well as $8 billion in defense loans.

226 House members voted in favor, 195 voted against. The bill now goes to the US Senate, where it needs 60 votes.

The day before, the House voted to continue consideration of the petition for military aid to Ukraine and sanctions against the Russian Federation. At that time, this idea was supported by 218 members of the House.

On May 13, a petition demanding to force a vote on a bill on security assistance to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia gathered the necessary 218 signatures in the US House of Representatives.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reported on May 4 that news would soon be coming about $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, which Congress had approved.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.