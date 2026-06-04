On the night of March 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forcesʼ UAVs struck the border patrol ship "Svitlyak" and a number of other Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the UAV commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

The attacked Russian ship, almost 50 meters long, is designed to control and protect ports and ships, and create a tactical line of anti-air and anti-submarine defense.

The ship is armed with 16 sets of “Igla” MANPADS, an AK-176 artillery mount, machine gun mounts, and six-barreled anti-aircraft guns.

Also among the targets of Ukrainian drones that night were the “Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile and gun complex in the Kherson region; the RSBN-4N short-range navigation radio system and locomotives in Crimea; transformers and tanks with fuel and lubricants in the Donetsk region.

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