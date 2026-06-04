Russians attacked Ukraine with “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 293 UAVs. Man injured in the Kyiv region

The Russian army attacked Ukraine on the night of June 4 with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 293 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and “Italmas” UAVs, “Banderol” loitering munitions, and Parody-type simulator drones. The air defense neutralized 264 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The missile and 24 UAVs hit 11 locations, and debris fell in 12 more locations.

In particular, a man was injured and a fire broke out in the Boryspilsky district of the Kyiv region.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Russians also struck Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region — a high-rise building and cars caught fire.

A fire broke out in the Odesa region due to UAV strikes, but it has been extinguished. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged.

Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.