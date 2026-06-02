Ukrainian troops attacked a refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia and confirmed a strike on a Russian ship

Ukrainian troops struck a Russian oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory at night.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is the Ilsky refinery, where a fire broke out. This is one of the largest oil refineries in the south of the Russian Federation, the enterprise supplies fuel, in particular, to the Russian army.

In Crimea, the military targeted a “Pantsir-S1” air defense system, in the Donetsk region — a UAV depot, in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Belgorod regions — drone control points. They also struck Russian positions in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kursk regions.

The General Staff also clarified the results of the previous strikes:

Novoshakhtinsky Oil Refinery (Rostov region, Russian Federation): after the attack on May 31, two primary processing units were damaged there;

Saratov Refinery: attack on May 31 damaged AVT-6 unit;

LVDS "Lazarevo" in the Kirov region of the Russian Federation: tanks and pumping stations were damaged;

A Russian ship was damaged in the Mizhvodny area (Crimea) after a strike on June 1 — probably a demagnetization vessel.

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