Budanov: The President instructed to try to end the war as soon as possible, preferably before winter

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to try to end the war as soon as possible, preferably before winter.

This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov during the international forum "Security Architecture".

According to the head of OP, there are now certain prerequisites for the cessation of hostilities, but the final decision also depends on Russiaʼs position. In addition, Budanov reported an exchange of prisoners of war and a visit of an American delegation to Kyiv and Moscow in the near future.

The head of the Presidentʼs Office also said that from the draft age, some of the kidnapped Ukrainian children are sent by the Russians to the army. They serve, and later sign contracts and participate in hostilities on the side of the Russians.

Budanov also said that the most relevant threats from Russia for Ukraine are “Iskanders”, S-400 complexes, air- and sea-based cruise missiles, as well as drones.

According to the head of OP, the Russian Federation has enough weapons to continue fighting, but the Ukrainian strikes create serious difficulties for Moscow, which may force the Russians to negotiate.