Zelensky signed decrees by which Ukraine harmonized its sanctions with the 20th package of EU restrictions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed two decrees by which Ukraine harmonized sanctions with the 20th package of EU restrictions against Russia.

This is stated in documents No. 447/2026 and No. 448/2026 on the website of the Office of the President.

The sanctions cover 120 people and companies. The list includes heads of Russian military enterprises, military personnel, and collaborators who cooperate with the Russian Federation in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In particular, restrictions were imposed on manufacturers of electronic warfare systems, software, and components for drones. Among them are the companies “Atlant Aero” and “Irz-Zvyazok”.

Individual Russian officials and public figures were also subject to sanctions, including prosecutor Lyudmila Balandina, judge Dmitry Gordeev, and TV presenter and propagandist Maria Sittel.

In addition, Ukraine imposed sanctions against 19 Iranian citizens, 7 Sudanese citizens, and 11 Iranian companies linked to the production of ballistic missiles and drones. Restrictions were also applied against UAE companies supplying equipment and spare parts, as well as against a Belarusian oil exporter.

The 20th package of sanctions against Russia was approved on April 23. It was the most extensive in the past two years and covered the energy sector, the shadow navy, the military-industrial complex, and the trade and finance sectors. Sanctions were also imposed against 60 companies and 120 people.

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