Russia attacked Ukraine with seven missiles and 290 drones. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of May 30, the Russians attacked with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, six Kh-101 cruise missiles from the Vologda region, as well as 290 strike UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force.

“Shahed”-type UAVs, including jet-powered ones, “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation); Chauda (Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The air defense neutralized 284 targets — five Kh-101 missiles and 279 Russian UAVs in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

Nine strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations, and debris fell on ten. In addition, two missiles (cruise and ballistic) did not reach their targets, and information about them is being clarified.

One person was injured in the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, another person died from his injuries. Nearby residential buildings and businesses were damaged, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

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The Poltava region was attacked by Russian drones, two people were injured. Private houses, cars, and power lines were damaged, the Regional Military Administration reported.

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