In Ukraine, the average salary increased by 0.5% per month. Who earns the most

In April, the average salary in Ukraine increased by 0.5% compared to March, and is UAH 30 515.

This was reported by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

The highest salaries are earned by residents of the capital (UAH 48 003) and Kyiv region (UAH 30 584). The lowest salaries are earned in the Kirovohrad region (UAH 21 199) and Chernivtsi region (UAH 21 687).

The highest average salary (UAH 77 861) is received by information and telecommunications workers, and the lowest is received by those in the arts, sports, entertainment, and recreation sector (UAH 19 855).

The arrears in salary payments as of May 1 amounted to UAH 3.7 billion.

In March, the average salary in Ukraine increased by 7.2% compared to February, and amounted to UAH 30 356.

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