The average salary in Ukraine increased by 7.2% per month. Where can you earn the most and where the least

In March, the average salary in Ukraine increased by 7.2% compared to February, and is UAH 30 356.

This was reported by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The highest salaries are paid to residents of Kyiv (UAH 49 381) and the region (UAH 29 997). The lowest salaries are received in the Kirovohrad region (UAH 21 375) and Chernivtsi region (UAH 21 453).

Among professions, workers working in the information and telecommunications sector earn the most on average (85 673 UAH), and representatives of the education sector earn the least (19 394 UAH).

The arrears with salary payments as of April 1 amounted to UAH 3.6 billion.

In February, the average salary increased by 1.2% compared to January and amounted to UAH 28 321. Thus, in March it increased by UAH 2 035.

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