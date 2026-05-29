Japan to send troops to NATO headquarters for Ukraine mission for the first time

Japan will send four of its officers to the NATO Security Assistance and Training Mission for Ukraine in Germany for the first time.

This is reported by The Japan Times.

This mission was established in July 2024 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany. The missionʼs purpose is to coordinate the delivery of military assistance, organize training for the Ukrainian military, and interact with partner countries.

Two Japanese officers from the Land Forces and one each from the Air Force and Navy will arrive in Germany. They will not take part in hostilities in Ukraine.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense noted that this will help the country strengthen its defense potential thanks to Ukraineʼs experience and deepen cooperation between Tokyo and NATO.

The NATO Security and Training Initiative for Ukraine (NSATU) is an Alliance military command established in July 2024 to coordinate the supply of weapons, logistics, and training for the Ukrainian military. The mission employs more than 700 specialists and trains approximately 500 Ukrainian soldiers each month.

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