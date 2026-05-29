Singer Taisiya Povaliy sentenced to prison in absentia for collaborationism

Vinnytsia City Court sentenced singer Taisiya Povaliy in absentia to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Povaliy is a former Peopleʼs Artist of Ukraine, and was a deputy of the Party of Regions in 2012-2014. After the Revolution of Dignity, she periodically lived in Moscow, and finally left Ukraine for Russia on the eve of the full-scale invasion. There, she received a Russian passport and publicly supported the war.

In interviews, Povaliy praised Putin and called for the capture of the entire territory of Ukraine. She also tried to discredit the Ukrainian defenders who participated in the battles for Kyiv.

In September 2023, Povaliy gave a concert in occupied Luhansk. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine informed the singer of suspicion under three articles — calls for war, justification of aggression, and collaborationism. Now the court has found Povaliy guilty.

In 2024, HACC confiscated Povaliyʼs property, including land plots, real estate in the Kyiv region, vehicles, weapons, and rights to nine musical works, in favor of the state. In 2025, these rights were officially registered with the Ukrainian state.

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