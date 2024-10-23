A car, weapons and rights to nine songs were confiscated from Taisia Povaliy

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) confiscated a car, several plots of land and the rights to nine songs from the singer Taisia Povaliy.

This was reported by the press service of HACC.

In particular, the court made a decision to charge the assets belonging to the singer to the state income:

a BMW car;

traumatic weapons;

property rights to music and lyrics to nine songs.

Seven plots of land in the Kyiv region, a private house with an area of 442.8 m², a house with an area of 101 m², a BMW X5 car and three units of traumatic and hunting weapons also became the property of the state.

This court decision can still be challenged in an appeal.

Taisia Povaliy is a Peopleʼs Artist of Ukraine, she was a deputy of the “Party of Regions” in 2012-2014. She went to Russia on the eve of the full-scale invasion, got a Russian passport there and publicly supported the war. In the interview, Povaliy praised Putin and called for the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine. She also tried to discredit the Ukrainian defenders who participated in the battles for Kyiv.

In September 2023, Povaliy gave a concert in occupied Luhansk. In February, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) notified the singer of suspicion under three articles — calls for war, justification of aggression, and collaborationism. She faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.