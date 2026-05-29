NABU and SAPO declared suspicions against a deputy of the Odesa regional council. Babel sources say it is Yevhen Filonov

NABU and SAPO reported suspicion to a deputy of the Odesa Regional Council. Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies say that this is Yevhen Filonov, a deputy from the banned “Opposition Platform — For Life” (OPZZh) party.

He is suspected of fraudulent declaration. According to investigators, in 2024 and 2025 he did not declare financial loans of more than UAH 58 million. Filonov faces a fine of from UAH 68 000 to UAH 102 000, community service, and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to three years.

In 2022, Investigation.Info established that Filonovʼs wife is the daughter of the Prime Minister of unrecognized Transnistria Alexander Rosenberg.

Евгений Филонов / Facebook

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