The film “2000 Meters to Andriivka” won an Emmy Award in the documentary genre

The documentary film by Ukrainian journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Alex Babenko — “2000 Meters to Andriyivka” — won the Emmy Award in the “Best Director” nomination.

This is stated on the award website.

In total, the film was nominated in six categories:

best documentary film;

best documentary about contemporary events;

best scenario;

best directorial work;

best cinematography;

best installation.

The victory in the Best Documentary nomination went to the work about the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Justine Ardern, Prime Minister.

Mstyslav Chernov was not present at the ceremony. The award was collected by Alex Babenko and the filmʼs producer Michelle Mizner.

The film “2000 Meters to Andriivka” tells the story of two Ukrainian soldiers who must overcome 2000 meters of fortified Russian positions in the forest to liberate a strategically important village. In the film, Andriivka is depicted as a destroyed town surrounded by minefields.

Ukraine presented the film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" at the Oscars.

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