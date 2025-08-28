Ukraine will be represented at the Oscars by the film “2000 Meters to Andriivka”

The documentary film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" directed by Mstyslav Chernov will represent Ukraine at the 98th Academy Awards in the category "Best International Feature Film".

This was reported by the Ukrainian Oscar Committee.

The film tells the story of the liberation of the village of Andriivka near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, in September 2023. In particular, it highlights the work of a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who must overcome a fortified forest to de-occupy Andriivka.

This is a collaboration between Oscar-winning director and Pulitzer Prize winner Mstyslav Chernov and Associated Press photographer Alex Babenko.

The Oscar committee noted that this Ukrainian film should become even more visible in the world, "because it speaks on behalf of those who defend freedom and the right to life every day".

"This is an uncompromisingly honest and penetrating documentary that immerses us in the reality of the Russian-Ukrainian war through human experience — fragile, exhausting, and yet full of dignity," the committee describes the film.

The world premiere of the film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" took place at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2025, where it received the award for best direction in the World Cinema Documentary category. The Ukrainian premiere took place at the Docudays UA festival, where the film won in three categories.

The film will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on August 28.

In 2024, another documentary — by Mstyslav Chernov — "20 Days in Mariupol" became the first film from Ukraine to win an Oscar.

