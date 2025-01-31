Mstyslav Chernovʼs film “2000 Meters to Andriivka” won an award at the Sundance Festival

Ukrainian documentary filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov won the Sundance Film Festival award for his film "2000 Meters to Andriivka." He received the award for best direction in the Documentary category.

Chernovʼs film is dedicated to one of the episodes of the Ukrainian counteroffensive of 2023 — the battles for the village of Andriivka, located 10 kilometers from Bakhmut. Then the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to knock out Russian troops from the village, but after some time they captured it again.

"2000 Meters to Andriivka" is divided into chapters, the countdown is in meters. The closer the heroes — soldiers and journalists — get to Andriivka, the higher the price they have to pay for the liberation of the land.

The jury noted that Chernov created "an amazing film about the terrible beauty of the liberation of his home, and at the same time about the futility and horror of war itself".

Sundance is a national American independent film festival founded in 1981. It introduces new names in cinema to the world, supports independent filmmakers, and showcases low-budget, experimental, and documentary films.

On March 11, 2024, the documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" by Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov became the first film from Ukraine to win an Oscar.

