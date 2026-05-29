The UN has for the first time included Russia in its annual blacklist of those responsible for sexual violence during war

The UN has for the first time included Russia in its annual blacklist of those responsible for wartime sexual violence. These include crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians in the occupied territories and in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

The organization has confirmed at least 310 cases of sexual violence against prisoners of war in the Russian Federation and in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The majority of victims are men.

The UN emphasized that Russia often does not allow international monitoring missions to enter places where prisoners are held, which makes it difficult to establish the real scale of crimes.

The document states that sexual violence was used as a form of torture, humiliation, and psychological pressure on prisoners of war and civilians.

Also this year, Israel was added to the blacklist for the first time — due to sexual violence against Palestinians during 2023-2025, WP writes. Hamas militants also remain on the list.

According to the UN, over the past two years, the number of cases of sexual violence during conflicts around the world has increased by 87%.

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